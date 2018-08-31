Two men have been arrested for boat thefts in the Port Basin and Mudge Island areas near Nanaimo.

RCMP charged both men with possession of stolen property over five thousand dollars.

Police said the boats targeted were left unlocked, or if a lock was on the boat, it was easy to remove.

Investigators believe the duo may have been responsible for a number of boat thefts in the Port Basin area, as 13 boats have been reported stolen since May 14.

Since the arrests, no boats have been reported stolen.

The men are set to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on September 4.

Here are some tips for safeguarding your boat from theft:

Invest in a heavy duty chain or lock for your boat and keep it secured at all times when not in use

Remove all valuables and keep them out of sight

Take pictures of your boat, motor and valuables to assist investigators

Record the HIN and make, model and serial number of the boat motor

Frequently check on your boat for tampering and get to know your neighbours

Report all suspicious activity immediately to the police

If you know of anyone involved in the theft of boats, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers here.