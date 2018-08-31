This is expected to be the third busiest long weekend of the year at BC Ferries.

People are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before their sailing is expected to depart.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries said both Sunday and Monday will be very busy.

“With the Labour Day long weekend, we often see the returning traffic split between Sunday and Monday,” said Marshall. “A lot of families like to return on Sunday, so they can get the kids ready for school on Monday.”

Marshall said there are a few things to remember if you are planning on using the ferries.

“Please arrive 30 to 60 minutes in advance of the scheduled sailing time,” says Marshall. “For customers travelling without a reservation, we do have current conditions posted on our website and that’s a great tool to check out before you head to the terminal.”

The busiest long weekends of the year are in August and July.