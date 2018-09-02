The Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit will meet in court, but the date has been bumped ahead to the week of September 17.

The hearing was originally scheduled for this week, but due to no judge being available, the contentious issue has been moved ahead two and a half weeks.

The VIMC has been operating off of Highway 18 since mid-2016 and the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association claims the motorsport circuit is in violation of provincial Nuisance laws, by creating excessive noise for community members.

However, the lawyers representing the VIMC want the zoning complaint thrown out.