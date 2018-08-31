Unions are holding events across the province to celebrate gains workers have made over the years.

Ellen Oxman of the Duncan/Nanaimo District Labour Council said, this year, one of the biggest gains for labour has been the move towards a 15 dollar minimum wage.

She said the increase will be for a small group of people, but for that group, it’s important.

Oxman says 15 dollars is really just a start because the living wage is closer to 22 dollars an hour.

And, Oxman said, that really, is just very basic, it will pay the rent and buy some groceries.

There’s none left over, she says for things like RRSP’s or vacations.

The Labour Day event, hosted by the Duncan and Ladysmith District Labour Council, is taking place at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith from 11 to 2.