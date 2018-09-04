It looks like there will be three names in the ring to start off the race for the mayor’s chair at North Cowichan.

The current mayor, Jon Lefebure has announced he intends to seek a 5th term and filed his nomination papers this morning (Tues).

Lefebure says he would like to see some work really get going on affordable housing.

He said we know there is a problem in the Valley with absolute homelessness and employers are struggling to get employees.

Lefebure says he would also like to be part of the solution when it comes to water quality and development issues and work more with our local First Nations because when they succeed the whole community benefits.

Current councilor Al Siebring was first out of the gate announcing his intentions in early July.

He was followed by another current councilor, Joyce Behnson, who announced her intentions at the end of July.

The nomination period ends September 14th and the elections are set for October 20th.