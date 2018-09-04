An escapee from the Mission Institution, who is serving time for killing two young children in a Calgary firebombing, has been arrested in Saanich.

48-year-old Michael Sheets was arrested early this morning (Tues) in Saanich after police got a tip.

He was hiding in an outbuilding on a 17-acre farm.

Sheets is serving a 14-year sentence for manslaughter and arson, among other charges.

In 2004, he threw a Molotov cocktail into a Calgary home, which sparked a fire that killed two children, aged six and four.