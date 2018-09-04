A new mobile app will make it even easier for residents to stay informed about garbage and recycling programs in the region.

Chloe Boyle, Environmental Technologist with the CVRD’s Recycling and Waste Management department said the app, called “Cowichan Recycles” will allow residents to access their collection schedules and get reminders sent directly to their phones.

She said notifications about collection days and about any disruptions in the collection service can be sent directly to you through the app.

You can also contact the CVRD through the app to report any issues you are having with your garbage collection.

The app will also allow residents to access the new Cowichan Recylopedia directly on a mobile phone and search a list of over 750 common household items and get directions on how and where to recycle or dispose of items.