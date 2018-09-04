RCMP is investigating a late night brawl in downtown Nanaimo which involved upwards of 15 people.

Constable Gary O’Brien said three adults, two men, aged 20 and 25 and a 20 year old woman, and a were found injured on the sidewalk following the disturbance that happened around quarter to three Sunday morning.

O’Brien said bystanders told investigators the three people injured did nothing to provoke the incident.

O’Brien said there are three suspects that may have been associated with an out of province lacrosse team, that was in Nanaimo for the week competing at the Senior B Lacrosse championships.

He said they are two men and a woman and are of Aboriginal descent.

O’Brien said police are canvassing local businesses for any security camera footage and are hoping there may be some witnesses who took video of the incident on their cell phones.