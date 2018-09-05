The Georgia Strait Alliance and five other conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

The legal action is in response to what conservation groups are calling a lack of action in addressing an emergency order to protect BC’s endangered resident killer whales.

The application names the federal fisheries and government ministers as respondents and requests a court order asking the Canadian government to recommend emergency protection for the whales and their habitat.

However, Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson calls the action the government has taken to protect Orca’s ‘unprecedented,’ referencing the 167 million dollar Whales Action Plan.

It’s a plan that includes restrictions on Chinook salmon fishing, moving shipping lanes, implementing vessel slowdowns, and research-based funding.