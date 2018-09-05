Cowichan Search and Rescue have been deployed and actively searching the Riverbottom Road area for a missing man.

75-year-old Walter Nelson Hiscock was last seen by his family on Monday (Sept 3rd).

Family members suspect he wandered away from his home Tuesday morning.

Hiscock is a white man with green eyes, is balding with grey hair, weighs about 165 pounds and is five feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Walter Hiscock is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.