The Cowichan District Hospital joins five other hospitals throughout Vancouver Island in offering Wi-Fi to its patients and visitors.

Island Health patient Sarah Gibson started the push to bring Wi-Fi to Cowichan District Hospital by starting a petition in April.

Cowichan District Hospital Foundation Chair Alison Taylor said this service is a huge benefit to everyone who uses the facility.

“Certainly, when people are in crisis it’s great to have a connection to friends and family,” said Taylor. “Having free Wi-Fi assists people in that regard.”

Taylor says offering this service means a lot to patients and visitors alike.

“At the Cowichan District Hospital, our mandate is to improve patient care and part of a good care experience is being in a position to easily connect with your friends and family,” said Taylor. “We are delighted to have a format where now, Wi-Fi is free at our hospital.”

The hospital foundation funds the Wi-Fi service in the amount of $2,500 dollars a year.

Other hospitals with the service are both Victoria General and Royal Jubilee in Victoria, Lady Minto Hospital in Crofton, West Coast General in Port Alberni, and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

North Island hospital campuses in Comox and Campbell River included Wi-Fi when they opened last year.