It’s to accommodate the filming of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie there which features stars like Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

Mayor Aaron Stone said the production company is prepping the town for the movie shoot.

They are repainting, trimming trees, and temporarily moving some Ladysmith specific items, like benches.

Following the painting and other lighting preparations, there will be some awnings removed, adjustments to store fronts and cables will be laid to accommodate the lighting equipment.

Stone said during the filming of the movie it’s business as usual downtown.

The downtown is all open for business and accessible to everyone during the filming period.

The filming will result in some road closures and will take place from September 14th to the 23rd.