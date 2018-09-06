Nanaimo loses 100 room hotel
The Howard Johnson in Nanaimo is shutting its doors.
The last day of operations is October 31st.
Kim Symthe of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce said it’s a real loss for the community because a lot of sports teams and arts and culture organizations used the hotel because the accommodations were affordable.
Smythe said he knows a lot of people think of the hotel as a seedy little motor hotel but that’s shortsighted.
He said, “It’s a business in Nanaimo that’s closing and that’s significant for the Chamber of Commerce. It’s a member of our Hospitality Association that is leaving the community.”
The hotel has 100 rooms.
The hotel is located on a prime peice of Nanaimo downtown property once considered one of the potential locations for a new events centre in the community.