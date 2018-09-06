One of the forty recipients of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers is from the Cowichan Valley.

He is Devin Warwick of Cobble Hill.

Warwick joined the Victoria Reserve Program in 2008 and has devoted over 3,000 hours to his duties, ensuring the reservists fulfill their roles at public events.

He has also volunteered with other local groups, including the Oak Bay Search and Rescue team.

Warwick, along with 39 others were honoured for their volunteer work during a ceremony at Government House in Victoria.