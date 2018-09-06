The province has officially replaced the child care subsidy with a new program called the Affordable Child Care Benefit.

Katrina Chen, Minister of State of Child Care said more families will be able to apply for the new benefit and the benefit amount is up too.

The Affordable Child Care Benefit replaces the child care subsidy that was in place for families making up to 55,000 dollars per year and now includes families making up to 111,000 dollars per year.

Those families can claim up to 1,250 dollars a month per child.

Under the previous subsidy, only 20,000 families were eligible, now 80,000 families are eligible.

Previously, the benefit only covered children under the age of 5, but now it can be applied to cover costs for before and after school care and preschool fees.

There’s also a new online application.