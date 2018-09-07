The 150th Cowichan Exhibition is on this weekend.

Katrina Chow, who works in the Cowichan Exhibition office, said it will be an action-packed three days.

“We will have Poultry in Motion with their displays of chickens and all the animals,” said Chow. “You can come and see goats and sheep, there will be live demonstrations with spinning and weaving.”

Chow said, “In the hall, we have a huge array of goodies that everyone’s prepared, everything from pies, to vegetables, to pictures.”

There will be a logger sports competition throughout the weekend and Chow said there will also be a 4-H showcase.

“4-H is here all weekend long and they will have different display animals,” said Chow. “You can come and see everything from dog shows, to rabbit demonstrations, to chickens.”

Wide Mouth Mason takes the stage tomorrow at 8 pm and a full schedule of events is available here.