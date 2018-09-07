Municipal leaders have over 200 resolutions to debate during the annual UBCM convention that runs next week in Whistler.

According to the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the most popular subject areas for debate included cannabis tax revenue sharing, the employer health tax, and the speculation tax.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone said there are a variety of topics common to all municipalities like fire response, climate change, watershed protection, and governance but it’s a good opportunity to learn about other challenges mayors and councils are dealing with.

He added it’s a good contrast because you also get the people from the Northeast that are really concerned about the resource opportunities.

Stone said, “It’s a good coming together of the minds and I’ve always believed that different views make better policy.”

There are a couple of resolutions up for debate from the Cowichan Valley. They include mine and quarry siting restrictions and the disposition of derelict school buildings.