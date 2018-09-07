Motorists, heading up Highway 19, near Bowser may run into a road closure this week.

That’s because from Monday (Sept 10) until Friday a movie is being filmed in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 19A, the Old Island Highway, between 6 in the morning and 9 in the evening.

Traffic control personnel will be along Highway 19 at Cook Creek Road and Horne Lake Road and roadside signs will be up advising motorists of the closure.

The filming is expected to last a week, but is weather dependent.