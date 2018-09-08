The Cowichan Valley is a tourist destination, but the CVRD is hoping to attract people to the area for another reason, sport.

The CVRD Board of Directors has earmarked $30,000 dollars in annual grants to individual sports organizations and businesses, in an attempt to bring more sporting events to the region.

General Manager of Community Services with the regional district, John Elzinga.

“If you wanted to have a provincial baseball championship or a national hockey championship, then the local hockey association would be organizing that and the CVRD would support them with a little bit of funding,” said Elzinga.

Elzinga says there are two intakes a year.

“One in the fall, one in the spring, local sports organizations will have a couple opportunities to plan toward their events,” said Elzinga.

Grants of $500 to $3,000 dollars are available.

For access to application forms and grant eligibility criteria, click here.