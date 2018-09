While some fire centres across the province have started rescinding fire bans, the Coastal Fire Centre isn’t one of them.

Open burning and campfire bans remain in effect throughout the Coastal zone, with the exception of Haida Gwaii and the fog zone on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The Kamloops, Prince George, and Cariboo fire centres have lifted their campfire bans.

More information on these bans is available here.