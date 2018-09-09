An illustration showing the effects of domestic violence. According to the Family Advocacy Program, more than 18,000 cases of domestic violence were reportedin 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rusty Frank/Released)

There are free programs available for survivors of sexual assault in the Cowichan Valley.

Warmland Women’s Support Services is offering those in need, a program called ‘Honouring Resistance – Transformation Through Movement.’

Program Coordinator Kendra Thomas said programs run from the middle of this month through March.

“We have a series of Yoga, Tai Chi Gong, women’s self-defence, and 5Rhythms dance classes, all running from mid-September to the end of March, all at beginner level entry,” said Thomas.

The provincial government has provided $30,000 dollars in funding to Warmland Women’s Support Services to provide free programs for victims of sexual assault.

Thomas said it’s unprecedented and very much appreciated that the province of BC has provided funding for this initiative.

“This is the first time something like this has been funded by the provincial government,” said Thomas. “We’re very excited and very grateful to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General for funding body-centred, trauma recovery programs, a practice of mindfulness for women who have experienced or been exposed to oppression, sexism, abuse, etcetera.”

Contact Thomas for registration information at 250-710-8177 or via email at kthomas@warmlandwomen.org