The first of two open houses on the CVRD’s draft Solid Waste Management Plan comes to Cobble Hill tomorrow night.

Members of the public are concerned that if the plan is adopted, it may affect Fisher Road Recycling in the South Cowichan or the operations of PAN Disposal.

CVRD Board Chair Jon Lefebure reported if the draft plan is approved, a business case will be prepared in an effort to determine the most efficient and cost-effective way of delivering the recycling service.

Lefebure said the option of ‘universal service’ or the curbside collection of garbage, food waste, and recycling is being considered.

The open house tomorrow night (Tues) is at the Cobble Hill Farmer’s Institute Hall from 5 to 8.