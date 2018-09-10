The Cowichan Valley School District’s capital spending wish list is getting longer.

Replacing the Cowichan Secondary School is the number one capital project and Board chair, Candace Spillsbury reports they are optimistic they will get approval for a new school.

She said the approval the District received is to deliver a Project Definition Report to the Ministry that outlines the various options on the school, “Either repairing it or building a new school and that’s due by October 25th.”

Spillsbury expects they’ll hear back from the province early in the spring.

In the meantime, she said the District is needing two new elementary schools now too.

Spillsbury said the District has enrollment projections that indicate, “A need for another whole elementary school in both the north and south zones and it’s coming pretty quickly.”

Spillsbury said extra portables are in place to accommodate the increasing enrollment in the District at both Discovery and Chemainus.

She reports the issue of two new schools has now been flagged with the Ministry.