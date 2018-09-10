Elections BC is encouraging eligible voters to get ready for the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform.

The Chief Electoral Officer says between now and the end of September a Referendum Information Card will be mailed to every household in the province to raise awareness of the referendum and encourage voters to make sure their voter information is current and accurate.

Referendum voting packages will be distributed between October 22 and November 2, 2018.

Elections BC is also encouraging voters to get ready by learning about all four voting systems on the referendum ballot.

Neutral information about the voting systems is available at elections.bc.ca/referendum.