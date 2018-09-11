VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The campfire ban within the Coastal Fire Centre that has been in effect since earlier this summer will be lifted today.

As of noon on Tuesday, Sept. 11th, the use of tiki torches, chimineas, stoves and portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved will also be allowed.

The current ban on larger Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will remain in effect across the Coastal Fire Centre, with the exception of the “fog zone”.

Those prohibitions include:

• Stubble or grass burning of any size

• The use of sky lanterns

• The use of fireworks (including firecrackers)

• The use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

• The use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice)

Local governments might still have burning restrictions in place.

The Coastal Fire Centre is advising anyone wishing to burn to consult with local authorities beforehand.

According to the CFC, since April 1st, there have been 135 human-caused wildfires within the region.

A map detailing the affected area can be found via this link.