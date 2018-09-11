This screenshot from Google indicates where Highway 19 is closed in red.

The Oceanside RCMP has recently been inundated with calls regarding traffic issues on highway 19A in the Bowser area.

That’s where traffic is being rerouted to accommodate a movie shoot on Highway 19.

Mounties say they are patrolling the area and conducting enforcement as resources permit.

Police say it is important to note that should you need to call in a complaint, the RCMP will need specifics, like a description of the vehicle, infraction, licence plate number, and direction of travel.

The highway closure is to accommodate filming of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and is expected to be in effect until Friday between 6 in the morning and 9 in the evening.

Depending upon how the filming goes, crews may also need to be filming this weekend and the closure may be extended.