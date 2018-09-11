The province is partnering with local muncipalities to look for innovative ways to build more childcare spaces.

Two projects have been announced with one provinding local governments with up to 25,000 dollars, through the UBCM, to work with their communities to identify their specific needs around child care spaces.

A second new program, called the Community Child Care Space Creation Program, will provide local governments, through the Union of BC Municipalities, up to one million dollars to develop new child care spaces, whether it’s in a new development, school, or existing public facility.

Cowichan Valley MLA, Sonia Furstenau said, as a member of a local government in her previous career, the shift to recognizing there is wisdom and knowledge at the local level by the province is welcome.

She said the conversation is shifting from downloading to local governments by the province without support to offering to work with local governments and providing support and, “It’s a terrific day.”

The Child Care Space Creation Program is aiming to provide 1,370 licensed spaces.