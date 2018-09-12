It’s expected to be a full house when the Island Health Board meets in the Cowichan Valley in two weeks’ time.

Leah Hollins, chair of the Island Health Board of Directors said the Board wants to ensure people in the Valley know about the services and programs that are available to them, Island Health’s CEO Cathy MacNeil will make a presentation as will our Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shannon Waters.

Hollins said members of the public are invited to submit questions to the Board ahead of time at island health dot ca and the deadline to do that is Thursday.

She said, by submitting questions ahead of time, the Board will be able to give a more complete answer, but there will be time for questions, or just comments, from the floor too.

You can submit your question at islandhealth.ca

The meeting goes September 27th at the Duncan Meadows Golf Course beginning at 1:30.