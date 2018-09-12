The Cowichan Valley Regional District has gotten an honourable mention in the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Excellence Awards.

The award category was for Excellence in Governance and recognizes Cowichan 2050 in particular.

That’s a regional planning framework where all the communities and other partners in the Valley, including First Nations, work together towards a common vision.

That category awards municipalities for decision-making processes and policies that support and encourage citizen participation are efficient, equitable, inclusive and transparent.