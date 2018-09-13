As tensions appear to be easing between the US and China markets are responding. The Dow is growing 85 points to 26,083 after the Trump administration reportedly reached out to open dialogue again with Beijing. The TSX did get a boost at the open, but has since slipped 36 points to 16,012.

Oil continues to fall as pressure on stocks grows with demand in the US due to Hurricane Florence. US crude is down to 68.92 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 76.88 cents US.