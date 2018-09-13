There’s expected to be a flurry of nomination packages turned in tomorrow (Fri), the last day of the nomination period for mayors, councilors and school trustees.

There will be some notable names not on the ballot this time around.

Duncan mayor, Phil Kent will not be putting his hat in the ring after 13 years in the top job.

He said, “From a perspective of stamina and the kind of energy you need to undertake a position like this, it’s too much. For my own good health and hopefully reasonable longevity, I’m decided to pull out of it.”

Steve Rae served as the chair of the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District for his entire first term with the District and said, because of a promotion at his day job, he won’t be running again.

He said the Board made some difficult decisions during his tenure.

“We came in it and we made some waves and, not because we wanted to, but we just felt that we needed to find a way to be sustainable. Those were difficult choices. We were talking about people losing their jobs, school closures. We wanted to stop the bleeding so we could put more money back into education and this year we were able to put in 4 point 3 million dollars.”

Nominations for school trustees, mayors, and councilors close tomorrow (Fri) at 4 o’clock.

The election is October 20th.