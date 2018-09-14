The Energy sector is surging higher again, but a loss in pot stocks is offsetting that on Bay Street.

A report on border security cracking down on marijuana use and sales, treating it as illegal, is weighting the cannabis sector. The TSX is up only slightly to 16,023 after dipping over 40 points yesterday. Across the border the Dow is gaining by 21 points to 26,167.

US crude is sliding to 68.42 a barrel.

The Loonie is struggling at 76.71 cents US.