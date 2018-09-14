Terry Fox Runs will be held across the country this weekend (on Sun).
Donna White, the provincial director for the BC Yukon Terry Fox Foundation, said people are welcome to come out on run day, there’s no cost to participate, it is by donation.
She said 82 cents from every dollar raised goes to cancer research and the community Runs are done completely by volunteers
In the Cowichan Valley, there’s a Run at the BC Forest Discovery Centre and there’s one in Ladysmith.
To get more information about the local runs go to http://www.terryfox.org/run/find-a-run-site/
The school runs take place September 27th.