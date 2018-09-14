The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has completed a study of the highway corridor through Ladysmith.

They measured traffic and speed and will be putting together a report on possible changes that might make it safer.

Mayor Aaron Stone said the Town requested the study because of the rising population in Ladysmith, the speed, the noise and the increasing number of accidents at the intersections.

Stone said there are some recommendations Ladysmith council has in mind.

They include extending the 70 km/hr speed limit on either end of the corridor.

He expects, once the Ministry has had a chance to look at the data that’s been gathered, they’ll come up with some recommendations as well.

Stone figures it will be another month or so before the Town gets the results.