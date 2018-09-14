The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said she understands the frustration with the Malahat.

Claire Trevena said she travels on that route, along with 22,000 other daily motorists, frequently and understands the frequent closures are a problem.

She said the government has dusted off a report on solutions to the problem but none of them will please everyone and they are expensive.

They include bridge links, increased ferry capacity or overland routes but what can be done in that respect is very limited

She admits the overland solutions leave the government stuck between a rock and a hard place because on one hand there’s the sensitive area of Goldstream Park and salmon and on the other side is a mountain with a watershed above it.

Trevena said the province hopes to produce a place for an alternate route in the next few months.