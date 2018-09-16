Parliament will be back in session come Monday and two Chemainus Secondary students are going to get the experience of a lifetime in the coming weeks.

These students won the ‘Create Your Canada’ contest that asked them to come up with an idea for a private member’s bill that Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor can introduce in the House of Commons.

The winning submission came from grade 11 Chemainus Secondary students, Hannah Pachet and Jordan Bottomley for their idea to create a tax credit for organic farmers.

MacGregor says this contest is a great opportunity to gain a better understanding of what federal politicians do.

“The work that we do in Ottawa can seem so far removed for so many people and this contest really gave students a chance to practice what my main role is,” said MacGregor. “That (role) is that of a legislator, to take an idea, look at problems our country is facing, and try to make a legislative fix to it.”

MacGregor says he wants to make this contest an annual event.

“It’s ignited so much interest and it’s a fantastic way for me to engage with the young people in our riding, a lot of grade 11 and 12 students,” said MacGregor. “Many of them are already 18, they are of voting age, so this is a way of encouraging that support of our political process and getting them involved in it.”

The students are invited to sit in the gallery in the House of Commons and watch MacGregor introduce the private member’s bill, likely in October.