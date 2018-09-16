The Fuel Good Day is back at Peninsula Co-op locations in Mill Bay and Duncan.

For every litre of gasoline or diesel sold on Tuesday, September 18, five cents will be donated to the Children’s Health Foundation.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Veronica Carroll said the money raised helps Island families with sick children.

“It could be managing challenges related to a physical disability or a mental health issue, so we’re in support and we fund organizations and programs right across the island,” said Carroll. “Last year, we contributed, thanks to our donors, $4,700,000 dollars, all in support of island families.”

Last year the initiative raised $18,000 dollars for children in need.