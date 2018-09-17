A court case involving the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association, the Municipality of North Cowichan, and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit is expected to be heard today in Duncan .

Six members of the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association are taking legal action against North Cowichan for failing to enforce municipal zoning bylaws, and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit for allegedly operating in violation of those bylaws.

The second issue, surrounding noise, will be heard at a later date.