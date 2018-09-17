Island Health is in the process of evaluating four overdose prevention sites in Campbell River, Courtenay, Port Alberni, and the Cowichan Valley.

The first step in the evaluation process involved surveying neighbours and users of the overdose prevention sites in these four communities.

Medical Health Officer Shannon Waters says the survey collected data from people living or working close to these facilities.

“An online survey for neighbours and businesses, approximately within point five kilometres, so close to the location of the site,” said Waters. “There was a survey for community partners that includes the police, ambulance, the Our Cowichan community health network, a survey for clients and staff that we’ve done on site, and then interviews with overdose prevention staff and Island Health staff.”

Waters said, based on some of the findings from these surveys, changes may be coming to how the service is provided.

“Because of the findings in certain areas, there might be some alterations and changes in how things are provided moving forward so that evaluation is first going to be shared with the service providers,” said Waters.

These surveys likely won’t be released to the public by the beginning of October.