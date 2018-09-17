It’s about a month to go until non-medical cannabis becomes legal in Canada.

The province will have only one government store open on October 17th and it’s in Kamloops but sales will be ready to go online.

More retail locations are anticipated in the months to follow as the application process continues and there are more than one hundred applicants, so far.

The province says as more legal supply and retail outlets come online, those who are selling illegal products will be shut down.

The province says keeping cannabis out of reach of children and youth is a top priority and “bootlegging,” or selling cannabis to minors will continue to be a criminal offence.

Officials are reminding residents the minimum age for possession is 19, cannabis smoking and vaping is prohibited in areas where children and youth commonly gather, like sports fields, skate parks, schools, provincial, regional and municipal parks and playgrounds.

Youth under 19 are banned from entering cannabis stores, even with an adult.

To tackle drug-impaired driving, police are being armed with more specialized training and tools to remove drug-affected drivers from the road.

The province is reminding travelers going south, you won’t be able to take cannabis into the U.S.