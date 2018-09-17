Regional District of Nanaimo directors say they met with the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention.

RDN representatives and those from the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Sunshine Coast Regional District, and others discussed active transportation with Claire Trevena.

That’s any kind of transportation that is human-powered such as walking or cycling and those discussions focused specifically on the current challenges in a rural setting like infrastructure for pedestrians including paths, sidewalks, and trails within Ministry road allowances.

The meeting confirmed Regional Districts remain committed to working with the Ministry staff to develop protocols for constructing and maintaining enhanced future active transportation infrastructure.

Using rainwater as a water source for small water systems was also a topic of conversation between the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Minister of Health at the UBCM.

RDN representatives met with Adrian Dix to discuss the challenges of securing water in the Regional District and the Gulf Islands.

They want the province to develop guidance and standards to permit the use of rainwater as a potable water source for small water systems.