Effective at noon tomorrow (Wed) open burning will once again be allowed throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

The Centre’s Donna MacPherson said all open fires smaller than 2 metres by 3 metres are permitted, along with the use of tiki torches, burn barrels, fireworks, sky lanterns, and binary exploding targets.

Larger fires will need to register with the Centre.

Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place and MacPherson said you will have to abide by those and you can only burn when the venting index is rated Good, not Fair or Poor.