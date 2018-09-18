The Green Party leader isn’t denying he has a problem with the NDP’s plan of a rebate for renters.

Andrew Weaver said, instead the province should look to cap the maximum allowable rental increase and build more affordable housing.

He said giving every renter in the province 400 dollars would cost taxpayers 200 million dollars and, it would only serve to subsidize landlords.

Renters in the province are looking at a hike in rent of 4 point 5 per cent in the new year.

The hike is based on a formula brought in by the Liberal government more than a decade ago that allows for annual increases of inflation plus 2 per cent.