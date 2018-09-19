Investors are choosing to look the other way despite a growing concern over the global economy. Experts say the escalating trade war between China and the US is causing concerns about a major shift in global trade. However, investors are looking to positive news that China is working to keep tariffs from striking a major blow to its economy. Analysts predict another positive day for all global markets.

Meanwhile, the TSX may get another big boost as cannabis stocks continue to surge in Canada. Alberta-based Tilray has been leading the charge as it gains another 28 per cent on news it will be shipping marijuana to the US for medical treatment testing.

The price of crude continues to slide this morning as US oil falls to 69.54 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 77.14 cents US.