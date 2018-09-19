The Search is on for a Missing Cobble Hill Woman
Picture Courtesy: Shawnigan RCMP
Shawnigan Lake RCMP is looking for a 77-year-old Cobble Hill woman who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Barbara Munroe is described as standing five foot six with a slim build and short grey hair, black pants, and a black jacket
She was reportedly driving a brown, 2005 Hyundai Accent with licence plate number AVC 517 and told her husband she was going to the pool in their retirement community.
Picture Courtesy: Shawnigan RCMP
RCMP say her credit card was used at a Petro-Canada gas station in Duncan and police don’t know where she went after that.
Munroe has a bad right hip, walks with a limp, and suffers from a medical condition and if you see Munroe or her vehicle, you are asked to call your local RCMP detachment.
A picture of Munroe and her car is available on our website.
(kc_sept19-18)