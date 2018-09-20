The Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit are celebrating 25 years of transit service in the region today.

In the last quarter-century, the Cowichan Valley Transit System has grown from two buses and seven local routes to 31 buses and 17 routes today.

The CVRD and BC Transit are holding two customer-appreciation events today.

Customer-appreciation events:

Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm – Lake Cowichan Transit Hub on South Shore Road

Between 5:15 and 6:15 pm – Duncan Transit Hub (Village Green Mall, beside London Drugs on Central Road)

People can meet CVRD directors, BC Transit representatives, and local operating staff.

Customers have the chance to win free monthly bus passes and other prizes.