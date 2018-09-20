Images from John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Montreal Bed-in for Peace in 1969 are in the Cowichan Valley.

The pictures were taken almost 50 years ago by photographer Garry Deiter who documented the event.

His images are witness to what had been hailed as the most important moment in pop history.

Deiter, who lived on Vancouver Island in his later years, died in 2005, a few days after this same exhibition opened at the Royal British Columbia Museum’s tribute to the 60s.

The Opening reception for the show is tonight (Thurs) from 7 to 9 at the Arbutus Gallery in the Island Savings Centre.