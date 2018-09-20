The weighty financials sector and soaring pot stocks carried the TSX today.

Bank stocks led the gains on the TSX which moved up 64 points.

Financials finished 0.6 percent higher with shares in all major banks climbing.

Meanwhile, marijuana stocks continued their dominance of the Canadian market with six cannabis producers among the top 10 most actively traded companies on the TSX.

Stocks increased in all six, including perennial frontrunner Aurora Cannabis.

In New York, the Dow hit an intraday record before ending the day 251 points in the green.

U.S. investors are brushing off America’s ongoing trade tariff war with China and the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, and are instead focusing on strong corporate earnings and a sizzling economy, with filings for unemployment benefits falling to a 49-year low.

The Nasdaq also jumped, moving 78 points higher with more than one-percent gains in Apple, Amazon, Twitter, and Google parent Alphabet.

Gold moved up $3.60 to $1,207 an ounce while the Canadian dollar edged 9/100ths of a cent higher to $0.7748 US.

And after hitting a two-month high yesterday, oil slipped after Trump criticized OPEC for driving prices higher, ahead of a meeting involving major exporters. Oil prices inched 35 cents lower to $70.77 US a barrel.