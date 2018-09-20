Members of the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association are protesting in front of the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit on Highway 18 today.

Six members of the Neighbourhood Association having taken legal action against the Municipality of North Cowichan and the race track.

These members of the association claim that the Municipality of North Cowichan didn’t have the authority to grant the race track with a permit to build and operate the circuit.

Audi Canada has an event at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit and members of the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association are going to be protesting through the weekend.

As for the court hearing, the judge has reserved their decision.

There is no firm date set for when the judge will announce their ruling.