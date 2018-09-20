The One World Festival returns to Duncan today.

This is the fourth time the Cowichan Intercultural Society has hosted this event, but this year will mark the first street festival.

About 15-hundred people are expected to attend today and tomorrow.

The festival includes an intercultural fashion show, booths, and opportunities to engage with businesses, artists, newcomers, and merchants.

The opening ceremonies run from four until eight tonight and the event runs from 11 to 4 pm tomorrow.

The festival is going to be on St. Julian Street.